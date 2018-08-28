McCurtains apppoint Watson as president

Tom Watson has been appointed president of Thomas McCurtains for the upcoming season.

The appointment was made at the club’s Annual General Meeting, when many other roles were also filled.

Gerry O’Connell will assist Watson by taking on the role of vice-president for the new term.

The role of chairperson will be filled by Johnny O’Dwyer, with Jim Sheridan named vice-chairperson.

Craig Doyle will take on the position of secretary and will be assisted in the role by Harry Corkerry.

Jim McDermott has been appointed to the role of treasurer, with Tom Keane acting as his assistant.

Richard Ellis will again fill the role of public relations officer and will be assisted by Kieran Dowling, with Martin McGovern the club’s development officer.

Darragh McNulty will be the registrar for the club’s Gaelic football team, while Dean Corrigan will fulfil the same role will the hurling squad.

Brian Hourihane and Conor Hogan will share the duties of social secretary, while Orla Maloney will act as the Irish officer.

Sheridan, McNulty and Alan Power will be the club’s county board delegates this year, while the role of health & wellbeing officer has been filled by Dave Meade.