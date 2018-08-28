Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

McCurtains apppoint Watson as president

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 February 2019

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Tom Watson has been appointed president of Thomas McCurtains for the upcoming season.

The appointment was made at the club’s Annual General Meeting, when many other roles were also filled.

Gerry O’Connell will assist Watson by taking on the role of vice-president for the new term.

The role of chairperson will be filled by Johnny O’Dwyer, with Jim Sheridan named vice-chairperson.

Craig Doyle will take on the position of secretary and will be assisted in the role by Harry Corkerry.

Jim McDermott has been appointed to the role of treasurer, with Tom Keane acting as his assistant.

Richard Ellis will again fill the role of public relations officer and will be assisted by Kieran Dowling, with Martin McGovern the club’s development officer.

Darragh McNulty will be the registrar for the club’s Gaelic football team, while Dean Corrigan will fulfil the same role will the hurling squad.

Brian Hourihane and Conor Hogan will share the duties of social secretary, while Orla Maloney will act as the Irish officer.

Sheridan, McNulty and Alan Power will be the club’s county board delegates this year, while the role of health & wellbeing officer has been filled by Dave Meade.

Most Read

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Photo: Google Maps

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

Havelock Street, in Ilford Town Centre. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

(Second left) Harj Bahtti with his brother and sisters. Photo: Anthony Nolan

Most Read

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents rescued from a burning building in Seven Kings

#includeImage($article, 225)

Private landlords snap up two-fifths of Redbridge council homes sold under right to buy, report reveals

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge Council considers forcing Ilford rough sleeper camp into emergency accommodation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford boxer, 25, calls on Asian heritage donors to help him beat blood cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

McCurtains apppoint Watson as president

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village

Connors urges Manor to put pressure on Colchester

Eton Manor duo Luigi Martelletti and Garth Tucker look to stop a Ruislip opponent (pic: Martin Pearl).

O’s Ogie and Kyprianou make international debuts at under-19 level

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New manager for Daggers’ next opponents Wrexham

Wrexham have named former Charlton Athletic midfielder Bryan Hughes as their new manager (pic: Rebecca Naden/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists