McCurtains underage section appoint officers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2019

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains club

Martin McGovern has been elected as chairperson of the Thomas McCurtains underage section ahead of the forthcoming season.

McGovern’s appointment was confirmed during the section’s Annual General Meeting, with other roles also filled.

Margaret Zincraft takes on the role of secretary, while the position of treasurer will be filled by John Moran.

Richard Ellis will become the section’s public relations officer, with Darren Kelly acting as his assistant, while Denise Reece has been elected children’s officer.

The meeting also saw the management teams for the upcoming season for the underage section confirmed.

Martin Healy and Liam O’Leary will take charge of the under-eight and under-11 Gaelic football teams and will be supported by Denis Doherty and John O’Dwyer.

The under-13s manager will be Tim O’Sullivan, who will be supported by Mark Daily.

John Moran will take charge of the under-15s and will be supported by Tim Sullivan.

Daily, Kelly, Breda Grannell and Conor O’Mahony will be responsible for all underage hurling teams.

