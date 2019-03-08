Mighty Malcolm leads way for Ilford with a five-star display in latest ELVIS race

There was another impressive turnout of 24 runners from the endurance squad of Ilford AC in the second round of the 2019 ELvIS tournament last week.

The event was two laps within Raphael Park in Romford and leading the way for Ilford was Malcolm Muir, who clocked 28mins 17 secs for fifth overall and second in the M40 category.

He was closely followed by the next five male scorers who all finished in the top 30.

Sam Rahman, was 12th in 30.03, Gary Coombes (14th 30.16), Stephen Philcox (16th 30.35 and 1st M50), John Crawley (29th 31.20), and Diarmuid MacDonnell with the first PB of the day in 30th place for a time of 31.25.

Three other men achieved PB's on the day - William Crossley 35th 31.35, Adam Coals 53rd 33.41 and Eain Begg 100th 37.06.

Terry Knightly was third M50 for 52nd place in 33.42 and Alan Pearl was the third M60 athlete in 34.59 for 67th place.

In the team match Ilford's men finished second and maintain that position in the series.

Ilford's ladies consisted of a small, but perfectly formed squad of seven.

Carlie Qirem ran a new PB of 35.56 for 77th place, which also placed her third senior female.

Jenni Sheehan finished 85th in 36.18, closely followed by Anna Crawley in a new PB of 37.08.

Nicola Hopkinson was 126th in 39.23, Gaye Young 130th in 39.40, Natalie Crisp 133rd in 39.56, with Alison Sale completing the squad in 42.30 for a new PB in 168th.

The ladies finished second.

Also running on the day was Danny Holeyman, Dennis Briggs, Andy Catton, Rhoan Gabbidon, Anthony Young and Ray 'Sparra' Everingham.

There were three Ilford runners at the Assembly League 5k series in Leyton last Thursday.

Gary Coombes was 35th in 18 minutes, while Anna Crawley managed her second PB in as many days to clock 22.10 for 144th.

Completing the team was Anna Catton who finished 149th in 22.20 making her third M65 on the day.

Coombes was again in form on Saturday in the Orion Forest five miler.

He handled the multi-terrain course well to finish 14th overall in 30.34.

Also in action was Billy Green who ran well in 40.10 for 73rd, while the first lady home was Julia Galea in 46.37 for 120th.

Mandeep Bassi continues to impress, coming in for a time of 47:19 in 126th place.