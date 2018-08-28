Hockey: Local quartet crowned national indoor champions

Four girls from the Woodford and Chigwell area helped Southgate under-18s win the National Indoor title in Croydon.

Claudia Joarder, Charlotte James-Pajwani, Lucy Leel and Zara Rose all honed their skills playing for local clubs Crostyx and Old Loughtonians, before joining the Naitonal League Club.

And they won through as East Region champions, before beating Team Bath and Surbiton in their group to extend their unbeaten run.

Further wins against Repton and Bowdon Hightown sent them into the semi-finals as group winners and they battled past Marlow 2-1 in a tough encounter.

That set up a final meeting with a resurgent Repton which ended in a tense 2-2 draw, before Southgate won 3-2 on penalties thanks to an impressive save fromm Rose.

Leel was just pipped to the tournament’s golden stick award but the local quartet still had plenty to celebrate.

Southgate: J Homann, G Murray=Panayiotou, G Greenwood, I Prior, J Hammond, C James-Pajwani, L Leel, A Robinson, Z Rose, G Kelly, M Davies, C Joarder.