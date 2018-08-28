Search

Hockey: Local quartet crowned national indoor champions

PUBLISHED: 10:30 25 January 2019

Southgate under-18s celebrate their National Indoor success (pic Peter Joarder)

Southgate under-18s celebrate their National Indoor success (pic Peter Joarder)

Four girls from the Woodford and Chigwell area helped Southgate under-18s win the National Indoor title in Croydon.

Southgate under-18s celebrate their National Indoor success (pic Peter Joarder)Southgate under-18s celebrate their National Indoor success (pic Peter Joarder)

Claudia Joarder, Charlotte James-Pajwani, Lucy Leel and Zara Rose all honed their skills playing for local clubs Crostyx and Old Loughtonians, before joining the Naitonal League Club.

And they won through as East Region champions, before beating Team Bath and Surbiton in their group to extend their unbeaten run.

Further wins against Repton and Bowdon Hightown sent them into the semi-finals as group winners and they battled past Marlow 2-1 in a tough encounter.

That set up a final meeting with a resurgent Repton which ended in a tense 2-2 draw, before Southgate won 3-2 on penalties thanks to an impressive save fromm Rose.

Leel was just pipped to the tournament’s golden stick award but the local quartet still had plenty to celebrate.

Southgate: J Homann, G Murray=Panayiotou, G Greenwood, I Prior, J Hammond, C James-Pajwani, L Leel, A Robinson, Z Rose, G Kelly, M Davies, C Joarder.

