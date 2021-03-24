Redbridge, Woodford Town and Barkingside to battle it out in Len Cordell Memorial Cup

Published: 2:30 PM March 24, 2021

Craig Hall of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Local rivals Redbridge, Woodford Town and Barkingside will battle it out in a group alongside Clapton in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

The recent FA guidance document regarding the restart of football brought some disappointing news with no spectators or secondary income from food and bar sales, but the Essex Senior League along with many clubs has opted to return in some form with a cup competition behind closed doors.

Clubs will be live streaming games to try to cover the costs of running which are normally around £300 per match as they compete for the cup named after former Redbridge secretary Len Cordell who sadly passed away recently.

Redbridge manager George Christou said: “On a whole just really looking forward to getting back to doing what we all love and have really missed.

“I have to congratulate the league firstly for getting the competition on and ensuring everyone will be safe taking part.

“Secondly it's a big deal for the club because it’s in honour of a club legend like Len. I unfortunately didn’t get to meet him as we’ve only had one home game as the Redbridge management team, but I’ve heard some great stories and I see what he meant to a lot of non-league people as tributes poured on Twitter.”

He added: “We face two familiar opponents in Clapton and Woodford who we have faced in November and October and picked up six points from the two, but both sides now have different managers in place so we are expecting tough games.

“We also are looking forward to playing against our neighbours Barkingside who have had a great season this year.”

Barkingside manager Steven Le Stage is also pleased to be returning and can’t wait for the challenge of facing higher level opposition.

“It’s great that football is returning and we’re able to get the team back together and playing again, but it’s even more special to be involved in this competition dedicated to Len.

“I had the great pleasure of getting to know Len a little during my time at Redbridge. Len was was a remarkable man. He was always kind and curious about what was happening at the club.

“This is such a fitting memorial for him and I’m really humbled to be involved.

“I think it’s a great test for us to test ourselves against these teams but also it’s good for the local football community to have to opportunity to bring back these local rivalries, especially against Redbridge where there is so much history between the clubs.”