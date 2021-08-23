FA Cup: Hornchurch, Romford, Haringey, Wingate, Harrow, Hendon, and Ilford find out fate
Hornchurch have been draw at home to Barton Rovers in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup as they enter the competition.
Isthmian Premier Division rivals Wingate & Finchley have been drawn at home to Isthmian North side Basildon United.
Haringey Borough have been drawn away to Peterborough Sports in the draw while Harrow Borough are at home to Ramsgate.
Hendon were drawn away to the winner of either Corby Town or Soham Town Rangers.
Romford are away to King’s Langley after making it through both the extra preliminary and the preliminary round of the cup competition.
Essex Senior League side Ilford will be riding high on confidence after knocking out Barking in the previous round when they host Aveley.
All of the matches are due to be played on Saturday, September 4 with the replays set for the Tuesday evening. Unless ground sharing means other dates must be played.
The winner of the tie will bag £2,250, the losers will still pick up £750 for their efforts.