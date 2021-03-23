Local clubs find out cricket League Cup fate as its regionalised

Published: 5:13 PM March 23, 2021

Jonathan Das hits 4 runs for Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Hamro Foundation Essex League has decided to redraw the League Cup to make it more localised as teams return to action at the end of April and start of May.

The first and second rounds have now been drawn, but there will be another redraw once again for the third round onwards when hopefully restrictions have been lessened.

Division One side Ilford will host Premier League champions Wanstead & Snaresbrook in one of the first-round derbies, as Frenford battle it out with Oakfield Parkonians and Fives & Heronians take on Buckhurst Hill.

Chingford will face Woodford Wells, with the four winners then coming up against each other in the second round to try and secure their progress further in the cup competition.

The league also proposed a roadmap for the return to cricket recently which includes no teas until at least July 1, among many other rules as most clubs prepare for the new season.

Wanstead CC members have also been very busy during the third national lockdown as they have completed a walking challenge for charity, while also refurbishing their bar and clubhouse ahead of the new campaign.

More than 100 people took part in a virtual race to Ahmedabad to raise money for Project Heron, the NHS and the Corner House Project, while also making sure they are in good shape for when the action gets undeway.

The challenge was simple enough as the club collective looked to walk, run or cycle a combined total of 4,200 miles from February 1 and arrive in Ahmedabad by March 4, which they achieved with a day to spare.

They have currently raised £2,142 but the target was set out to reach £5,000.

You can still donate to the cause by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/race-to-ahmedabad.