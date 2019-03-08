Linkside members serve up an exciting afternoon of tennis in annual finals day

Once again the Linkside Lawn Tennis Club finals day featured a feast of competitive and entertaining tennis.

The ladies singles final kicked off proceedings and certainly didn't disappoint.

Rae Potter, a veteran of multiple women's singles finals at Linkside took on young newcomer Zoe O'Brien and it seemed that experience would win the day after she won the first set 6-3 and made it to match point in the second set.

However, Zoe was determined to not let Rae get over the line and came storming back to win the second 7-5 and the final set 6-4.

At least Rae could console herself later in the day with a hard fought ladies doubles final win with Angela Shea over Ophelia Soares and Abby Mckinlay.

Once again this went to three sets, but experience told on this occasion, with Angela and Rae ending up 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victors.

The men's singles was without doubt the most competitive of all the tournaments, with 38 entrants taking part over six rounds of intense competition.

After two time defending champion Sam Roberts was shocked in the quarter finals by 15-year-old Seyon Kuhan, the path was laid for Liam Brearley to make the final in his first entry into this tournament.

His final opponent was the vastly experienced Darren Lee.

A similar theme emerged to the ladies final except that experience won over youth this time; Lee ended up a hard fought winner in another three set match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. This was Lee's fourth single title; his first dating all the way back to 2010.

Lee was to gain further success for the second year running in the men's doubles final with partner Sam Roberts.

This was yet another epic three set battle, this time against James Trueman and Tim Hutchinson, where the contrast in styles of the two pairings made for an entertaining watch.

After losing the first set 6-4, Lee and Roberts came storming back to win the next two 6-3, 6-3.

The day was traditionally ended with the mixed doubles final where Marcus Brissenden teamed up with Rae Potter, for her third final of the day, against Darren Lee, seeking a unique treble and Angela Shea, who had also already got a trophy under her belt.

Brissenden and Potter were 7-5, 7-6 victors.