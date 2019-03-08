Search

Linkside Tennis junior finals day is a success

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 July 2019

Luca Lloyd-Brissenden in action (Pic: Tim Reder)

Luca Lloyd-Brissenden in action (Pic: Tim Reder)

Linkside Tennis Club moved its junior finals day from autumn to summer this year - and was rewarded with the hottest day of the year so far, in stark contrast to last year when the players endured torrential rain!

Boys 8 and under winner Jake Singh with Marlon Day (Pic: Tim Reder)Boys 8 and under winner Jake Singh with Marlon Day (Pic: Tim Reder)

And the youngsters treated everyone to a fine day of high quality tennis at the Overton Drive club in Wanstead.

The day began with three matches starting concurrently as Jake Singh beat Marlon Day 10-4, 12-10 in the boys 8 and under final, Luca Lloyd-Brissenden defeated Daniel Niewczasinski-Kirkland 3-10, 10-7, 11-9 in the boys 9 and under final and Joe Quinn beat Gabriel Murray, the reigning champion, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the boys 16 and under final in an epic encounter that lasted nearly three hours.

Thomas Niewczasinski-Kirkland, the runner up last season, won the boys 10 and under tournament 4-1, 4-3 to deny Luca Lloyd-Brissenden a second title of the day.

Thomas Niewczasinki-Kirkland in action (Pic: Tim Reder)Thomas Niewczasinki-Kirkland in action (Pic: Tim Reder)

In the boys 14 and under category Oliver Tredgett beat Dominic Marah 6-0 and in the girls 12 and under Iris Lloyd-Brissenden, followed her younger brother Luca's success to beat Sophie Durcan by the same score.

The day concluded with victory for David North, who overcame William Robinson 6-3 in the boys 12 and under competition.

