Linkside Tennis junior finals day is a success
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 July 2019
Archant
Linkside Tennis Club moved its junior finals day from autumn to summer this year - and was rewarded with the hottest day of the year so far, in stark contrast to last year when the players endured torrential rain!
And the youngsters treated everyone to a fine day of high quality tennis at the Overton Drive club in Wanstead.
The day began with three matches starting concurrently as Jake Singh beat Marlon Day 10-4, 12-10 in the boys 8 and under final, Luca Lloyd-Brissenden defeated Daniel Niewczasinski-Kirkland 3-10, 10-7, 11-9 in the boys 9 and under final and Joe Quinn beat Gabriel Murray, the reigning champion, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the boys 16 and under final in an epic encounter that lasted nearly three hours.
Thomas Niewczasinski-Kirkland, the runner up last season, won the boys 10 and under tournament 4-1, 4-3 to deny Luca Lloyd-Brissenden a second title of the day.
In the boys 14 and under category Oliver Tredgett beat Dominic Marah 6-0 and in the girls 12 and under Iris Lloyd-Brissenden, followed her younger brother Luca's success to beat Sophie Durcan by the same score.
The day concluded with victory for David North, who overcame William Robinson 6-3 in the boys 12 and under competition.