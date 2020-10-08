Linkside enjoy a successful finals day despite Covid-19 guidelines and poor weather

James Trueman and Darren Lee were crowned men's double champions (Pic: Linkside Tennis Club) Archant

Despite the challenges of completing a tournament during the pandemic and overcoming winter-like weather only a few days after an Indian summer, Linkside Lawn Tennis Club’s finals day once again provided an array of entertaining matches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ophelia Soares and Carly Schiff were crowned ladies double champions (Pic: Linkside Tennis Club) Ophelia Soares and Carly Schiff were crowned ladies double champions (Pic: Linkside Tennis Club)

The day began with the ladies singles final, which was an intriguing affair between Abby Mckinlay, a previous winner of the title in 2017, and Carly Schiff, a Linkside newcomer who hadn’t played competitive tennis for 15 years prior to the pandemic setting in.

In a hard-hitting contest, with both players seemingly able to hit winners at will from both wings, it was Mckinlay who prevailed, 7-5 6-3.

The men’s singles final was a repeat of the 2019 final between Darren Lee and Liam Brearley. A very similar pattern emerged to that final in this match, with Brearley edging a tight first set 7-5, before Lee’s experience eventually told, winning the next couple of sets 6-2 6-2.

Lee has now won the singles title at the club a mightily impressive five times.

Darren Lee won the men's singles final (Pic: Linkside Tennis Club) Darren Lee won the men's singles final (Pic: Linkside Tennis Club)

There was no rest for Lee however, as he was on court less than half an hour later to team up with James Trueman for the men’s doubles against Brearley and Michael Jarman, who was in his first Linkside final.

You may also want to watch:

After a comfortable first set which Lee and Trueman took 6-1, the beginning of the second set was far more unpredictable with four consecutive breaks at the beginning.

After this, despite many deuce games, Lee and Trueman went on to take the second set 6-2. This was Trueman’s first Linkside title after experiencing losses in the past two finals.

Unfortunately due to an injury to multiple Linkside champion Rae Potter, the ladies and mixed doubles finals were walkovers.

However, both teams that benefited from the withdrawal had beaten higher seeded pairs in the semi finals.

The ladies doubles champions were Ophelia Soares playing alongside Schiff, who also won her first Linkside title.

In the mixed it was Trueman who teamed up successfully with Misa Corlett, who had also previously experienced heartache in a Linkside doubles final.

In the final of the men’s plate singles competition Bo Poraj overcame Enzo Coppola for an epic 6-3 6-7 6-1 win in a match which lasted over three hours.