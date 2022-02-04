Former Redbridge youngster Fish lands Leyton Orient deal

Former Redbridge youngster Sonny Fish has signed for League Two outfit Leyton Orient.

The 18-year-old striker has signed an 18-month deal until the summer of 2023, having caught the eye with the Motormen in the Essex Senior League.

Fish was part of the academy set-up under Brian Saah, then invited to train with the first team under Kenny Jackett, and told the club website: "I'm delighted. It's a proud moment for me and my family.

"I've really enjoyed my time so far, I'm looking forward to what's to come and to keep on working hard."

Saah added: "Sonny was someone that was on my radar for a little while, as I know the Redbridge manager quite well, where he was playing men's football.

"As soon as he come in we realised he had good potential, good attributes and a brilliant attitude.

"He has weighed in with goals in a short period of time, which comes from his work rate and how he goes about his day-to-day. He's doing everything right on the pitch and has impressed people off it too."

Sonny Fish celebrates scoring for Redbridge against Woodford Town - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Redbridge manager George Christou was delighted to have played a part in helping Fish earn his first professional contract.

He said: "Sonny came into us at the age of 17 and showed no fear on and off the pitch. His mindset for a young aspiring footballer was impressive.

"His knowledge of football is way ahead of most 17-18 year olds and he understood from day one what was required from him if he was to get back to professional football.

"Being around a first-team environment definitely enhanced his knowledge of the game. Every time he has put on a Redbridge shirt this season he has brought something special on the pitch.

"I’ve said numerous times this season this kid will go very far in the game and now he is on his professional journey. Sonny knows this is just the beginning and his got to work even harder now surrounded by seasoned professionals.

"This is a massive opportunity for Sonny and everyone at Redbridge is so proud of what his done this season. It’s also a great look for the club and I’m happy to have played a small part in this young man’s career."