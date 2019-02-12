Chadwell Heath edged out on trip to Lewisham

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Lewisham 4 Chadwell Heath 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chadwell Heath were narrowly defeated 4-3 at Lewisham in the London Super League.

The hosts were first off the mark. Steve Harold struck two maximums in an otherwise low scoring encounter, before tasting defeat in the sixth leg.

Danny Faulkner came into the game on the back of a fine win for London the previous day against Sussex, making it a clean sweep for Heath’s County representatives with Liam Hill and Matt Crowley also victorious.

He carried on in the same vein with a no-nonsense display that saw him winning in straight legs.

Liam Hill took the match award in the game of the night. In the only game to go the distance, both players combined for 24 tons and a maximum apiece, before Hill held throw in the clincher to put Heath in front for what turned out to be the only time of the night.

The fourth game was another to go the minimum trip. Lance Adams (20.41) was consistent around the trebles, but found the outer ring more elusive and was unable to get a leg on the board.

Matt Crowley (22.88) couldn’t follow on from his weekend win in his game which saw him pitched against a County teammate . He was chasing his opponent for most of the time at the oche, and Lewisham regained the overall lead in the fifth leg.

The penultimate game of the night saw Shaun Lovett (21.86) always in control, the only surprise was that it took him until the sixth leg to secure the point to set up a grandstand finish.

John Loeber (18.36) was charged with the task of getting Heath the overall win. However, he never really got out of the starting gate and was seen off in minimum time as Lewisham bagged the spoils.

With five games of the season remaining, Heath drop to 10th in the table with 65 points.

With London facing the long trek to take on Gwent this coming weekend. Heath have the luxury of a free week before they return to action on March 11 when Vauxhall visit the Grove Social Club.