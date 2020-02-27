Lewin Sports Injury Clinic links with Forest School

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane) Arsenal Football Club

The Lewin Sports Injury Clinic has announced an affiliation with Forest School.

A view of Forest School (pic Jonathan Cole) A view of Forest School (pic Jonathan Cole)

The independent day school encourages academic achievement and outstanding personal development within a 50-acre site on the edge of Epping Forest. London's only diamond school structure, Forest provides single-sex teaching in a co-educational environment, with a co-educational Pre-Preparatory School and sixth form for boys and girls aged four to 18 .

The relationship sees the clinic providing the school's Sports Scholars and pupils with first class physiotherapy treatment.

Students will be offered an initial consultation at a reduced rate to ensure they are on the road to recovery faster.

Established by Colin and Gary Lewin in late 2019, the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic offers expert care for every day athletes regardless of their age and sports discipline.

An external view of the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic in Hainault (pic Stuart MacFarlane) An external view of the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic in Hainault (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

Gary Lewin said: "When planning the Clinic we knew we wanted to work with as broad a cross-section of everyday athletes as possible, of all ages.

"Being able to offer our knowledge and expertise to the scholars and pupils at Forest School is a pleasure, we look forward to assessing injuries early on to fully support the students' quick return to sport."

Ben Adams, Director of Sport at Forest School, added; "We are delighted that Gary and Colin Lewin are bringing their expertise to Forest School and we know that our sports scholars will find real benefit from being treated by professionals and leaders in their field."

Gary and Colin Lewin will both be speaking at Forest School's Maximising Your Child's Sporting Potential Conference event on Wednesday March 4 in the Deaton Theatre at Forest School.

To book a place visit https://www.forest.org.uk/forest-events/maximising-your-childs-sporting-potential-conference.

To find out more about the school visit forest.org.uk, email admissions@forest.org.uk or call 020 8520 1744.

To arrange an assessment with Gary or Colin Lewin at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic visit lewinclinic.co.uk or call 0208 070 7777.