Search

Advanced search

Lewin Sports Injury Clinic links with Forest School

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2020

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

Arsenal Football Club

The Lewin Sports Injury Clinic has announced an affiliation with Forest School.

A view of Forest School (pic Jonathan Cole)A view of Forest School (pic Jonathan Cole)

The independent day school encourages academic achievement and outstanding personal development within a 50-acre site on the edge of Epping Forest. London's only diamond school structure, Forest provides single-sex teaching in a co-educational environment, with a co-educational Pre-Preparatory School and sixth form for boys and girls aged four to 18 .

The relationship sees the clinic providing the school's Sports Scholars and pupils with first class physiotherapy treatment.

Students will be offered an initial consultation at a reduced rate to ensure they are on the road to recovery faster.

Established by Colin and Gary Lewin in late 2019, the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic offers expert care for every day athletes regardless of their age and sports discipline.

An external view of the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic in Hainault (pic Stuart MacFarlane)An external view of the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic in Hainault (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

You may also want to watch:

Gary Lewin said: "When planning the Clinic we knew we wanted to work with as broad a cross-section of everyday athletes as possible, of all ages.

"Being able to offer our knowledge and expertise to the scholars and pupils at Forest School is a pleasure, we look forward to assessing injuries early on to fully support the students' quick return to sport."

Ben Adams, Director of Sport at Forest School, added; "We are delighted that Gary and Colin Lewin are bringing their expertise to Forest School and we know that our sports scholars will find real benefit from being treated by professionals and leaders in their field."

Gary and Colin Lewin will both be speaking at Forest School's Maximising Your Child's Sporting Potential Conference event on Wednesday March 4 in the Deaton Theatre at Forest School.

To book a place visit https://www.forest.org.uk/forest-events/maximising-your-childs-sporting-potential-conference.

To find out more about the school visit forest.org.uk, email admissions@forest.org.uk or call 020 8520 1744.

To arrange an assessment with Gary or Colin Lewin at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic visit lewinclinic.co.uk or call 0208 070 7777.

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Ilford teen serving murder sentence gets further jail term for role in drugs gang

Jordan Worrie. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Lewin Sports Injury Clinic links with Forest School

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

Copper Box to host National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR)

Barkingside manager Le Sage expecting cagey affair with Frenford

Barkingside in pre-season action against Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford boss Fowell felt his side deserved something from Hashtag United loss

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Netball: Essex Open make mark on Manor in Met League

Essex Open A face the camera
Drive 24