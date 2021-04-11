Redbridge and Barkingside seal wins as Barking draw with Frenford while Woodford Town, Clapton and Hackney Wick lose

Published: 7:52 AM April 11, 2021

Football returned at grassroots level with Redbridge and Barkingside picking up victories while Barking drew with Frenford and Woodford Town, Clapton and Hackney Wick crashed to defeats.

The Motormen sealed a 1-0 victory over Clapton in their first group stage match of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

An early second half goal from Anthony Martin was enough for the hosts to take all three points in a battling victory against The Tons.

On Friday evening, Hackney Wick suffered a heavy 5-3 defeat to West Essex thanks to a first-half hat-trick from Callum Bloss in a very entertaining encounter at Mayesbrook Park.

Barkingside got their Len Cordell Memorial Cup campaign off to a flying start with 4-3 win over Woodford Town at Coles Park Stadium.

The Woods however scored twice in the closing stages that could have seen them get something from a game they had been losing at a canter after 85 minutes.

Joe Gent opened the scoring for Side in the 11th minute before Reece Simpson made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Jayden Charles pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time to reduce the score line to 2-1 heading into the break.

Jack Gibbons and Jacob Dingli both netted early in the second-half to make it 4-1 to Barkingside.

Charles struck again for Woodford and then Ridwan Hussein stepped up to find the back of the net but it was too little too late as it ended 4-3.

Frenford nabbed a 1-1 draw with Isthmian South Central side Barking despite trailing early on thanks to a Isaac Westendorf goal for the Blues at the Jack Carter Centre.

