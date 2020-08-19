Lee Ible appointed new Old Loughtonians men’s National League Coach

Tom Wilson (left) is all smiles as Old Loughtonians score a goal against Havering (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

Old Loughtonians Hockey Club, who are entering their 100th competitive season, have appointed Lee Ible as the men’s 1st XI National League coach following an extensive recruitment process.

Old Loughtonians celebrate their East League title win and promotion Old Loughtonians celebrate their East League title win and promotion

Ible joins Old Loughtonians from his role as coach developer and national age group coach for Hockey Wales – which he combined alongside coaching National League side Cardiff University Men.

In recent years he has coached at senior and Under-21 level for Wales and has completed his GB Advanced Coach Award.

A former Brooklands National League and Wales international goalkeeper, Ible brings a wealth of recent playing and coaching experience which has impressed the club, management and players.

Ible takes up his new role in keeping with the move to step four of the return to hockey plan announced by England Hockey.

Club chairman Phillip Wheater said: “I am delighted to announce Lee’s appointment. We considered the requirements of the role and the profile of the person we would like to appoint very carefully and with his experience, communication skills and with the benefit of strong recommendations, Lee was the natural choice. I believe Lee will have a very positive on the club.”

Ible added: “It’s a great honour to be appointed men’s first-team coach of Old Loughtonians, a club with great pedigree, a strong tradition and well renowned within the English game.

“My aim is to continue the development of what is mainly a young and dynamic team, building on the positives from last season and bringing my organisational skills and my experience where needed. Naturally our target is to develop the team to one of the premier teams in England.

“The team has a great deal of talent and potential and is capable of playing top quality hockey. If we can play with intensity and intelligence, I expect us to have a successful season. At the same time I will be supporting the Ladies ones to add value and help build upon their recent success.

“It’s an exciting time for me and a challenge I am looking forward to.”