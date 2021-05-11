News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jordan Nobbs wins GIVEMESPORT player of the month for April award

Josh Bunting

Published: 8:00 AM May 11, 2021   
West Ham United's Kate Longhurst (left) and Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs battle for the ball during the FA

West Ham United's Kate Longhurst (left) and Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jordan Nobbs has won the GIVEMESPORT player of the month award for April for the Women's Super League. 

The Arsenal started in all three league games during the month and scored twice a brace in the 2-0 win over Brighton. 

Leah Williamson played the ball down the line for van de Donk who crossed for Nobbs and she squeezed her effort beyond Walsh in the Seagulls goal to open the scoring, before van de Donk played a defence splitting pass into Miedema who quickly shifted the ball on for Mead and she unselfishly squared for Arsenal's number 8 who slotted into the corner of the net to make it two. 

That win over Brighton was a huge part of Arsenal's season as it lifted them above Manchester United putting Joe Montemurro's side in the driving seat for the final Champions League spot. 

Nobbs in the Arsenal team makes them so much better as she has a big influence and is a leader throughout the squad. 

Nobbs has played in a number of different positions this season as winger, a number eight and a number 10 showing all her experience and versatility. 

This season she has struggled with injury but still has five goals and four assists in the Women's Super League. 

Nobbs saw off the competition from the talented shortlist with 29% of the votes. She beat Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema along with Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Ann-Katrin Berger, Manchester United's Ella Toone and Martha Thomas of West Ham.

The midfielder also started in Sunday's win over Everton as the Gunners all but claimed Champions League football with a 2-1 win the English International came close to scoring but had her shot well saved by Sandy MacIver in the Toffees goal. 

Arsenal round off the season with a home game against Aston Villa this Sunday knowing a win will secure their Champions League qualification. 

