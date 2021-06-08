Winger set to leave Daggers

Published: 5:46 PM June 8, 2021

James Dobson is set to leave the Daggers at the end of his contract. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Winger James Dobson is set to depart Dagenham and Redbridge at the end of the month when his contract expires.



The 29-year-old joined the Daggers on a two-year deal when Peter Taylor was manager of the club and made 22 appearances, finding the net twice.



He found himself out of current boss Daryl McMahon's plans and ended up going on loan to National League South side Ebbsfleet United.



Dobson played eight times for Fleet before the season was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



“My time at Dagenham & Redbridge ends this month,” Dobson said.



“Personally not the way I wanted the past two years to have gone but that’s football for you.



“Just want to thank everyone connected with the club and have some good memories. All the best.”



Dobson is the first of a few departures expected at Dagenham in the next few weeks as they begin preparing for the 2021-22 season.