International Women's Day: Ziana Butt

Netball has been my passion since I started secondary school, making PE one of my favourite subjects.

I had previously tried Irish dancing, swimming, and golf, and whilst I loved them all, I didn't have that same feeling of excitement and exhilaration that being out on a netball court gave me.

My PE teachers felt I had talent, they were very encouraging and suggested I trial to join a club and at the age of 10, my journey began.

Over the past four years I have represented England in the England NETS U21 squad at the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa, played at a National level with Saracens Mavericks Superleague franchise and local and Premier level netball with Leyton Netball club.

Sport for me and netball are my thrill in life and at an elite level a way of life. I train for 2-3 hours at least three evenings a week and with match play at weekends which involves a lot of travelling around England.

I have had to refine my organisation skills as I also work and started university last year doing a Digital Technology degree. Sport has helped me to develop my teamwork, leadership and communication skills as well as becoming a much stronger and more independent person - it makes me whole.

Sport is not only enjoyable but great for your mental and physical health, it has allowed me to develop and broaden my friendship circle to include Australia and South Africa, as well as across the UK.

My netball family at Leyton have supported me with volunteering initiatives and even helped with instigating work experience. I don’t think it’s possible to put the benefits of sport onto paper as they are so far reaching and different for everyone.

I would encourage anyone reading this article to try different sports, and you will know when you find the one for you. Just because you don’t enjoy the first one you try, don’t assume sport isn’t for you. It doesn't have to be at an elite or professional level but even just for fun.

Ziana Butt - Asian Women of Achievement 2020 Highly Commended Finalist, British Muslim Awards 2022 Highly Commended Recognition Award