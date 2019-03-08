Search

Ilford youngster competes for England Nets U21 at World Indoor Netball Championships

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 August 2019

Ziana Butt at the World Indoor Netball Championships. Picture: WINA

Ziana Butt at the World Indoor Netball Championships. Picture: WINA

Archant

A 16-year-old from Ilford has represented England at the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa.

Ziana Butt at the World Indoor Netball Championships. Picture: WINAZiana Butt at the World Indoor Netball Championships. Picture: WINA

Ziana Butt started 14 of the 15 games for England Nets U21s, who were the youngest squad in the entire tournament.

England came third in the six-a-side and fourth in the seven-a-side at the tournament, which took place earlier this month.

Butt was delighted to be able to represent her country at the prestigious competition.

"It is hard to describe the pride I felt when I stepped on court in my England dress for the national anthem," she said.

Ziana Butt at the World Indoor Netball Championships. Picture: WINAZiana Butt at the World Indoor Netball Championships. Picture: WINA

"I am privileged to have represented my country and I now have 15 England caps.

"I was also awarded my first England roses pin by England Netball at the end of the tournament."

As well as the World Indoor Netball Championships, the 16-year-old was selected for the London Pulse Superleague Franchise U19 squad.

She also played in the England Netball NPL four-day tournament in Nottingham, a competition which all the best U17, U19 and U21 players compete in.

While she enjoyed her time playing for England at the World Indoor Netball Championships, Butt admits it was a challenging experience in what was a busy summer of netball.

She added: "I was back for a day before heading off to South Africa.

"It was very tough as we were up at 4.30am most days and we would start and end the day with an early ice bath, sometimes having one during the day too.

"Some days the matches started at 8am but we would be at the venue all day arriving at 7am to support the ladies and mixed England Nets squads between our own games."

