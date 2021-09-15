Ilford vets impress in final fixture of the season

Published: 11:00 AM September 15, 2021

Ilford Athletics Club Vets team travelled to Lee Valley for the final match of the Vets Track and Field season.

Cliff Warren competing in the triple jump leapt to nine metres and 59 for first place while also completing a 400m time of 66.09 to finish seventh.

Tony Young achieved a personal best in the 1500m with a time of 6.02.48s to be the fourth V50 as Rob Sargent finished in 7.08.60s again for fourth place in the V60 category.

Amin Koikai (V50) and Sam Rahman (V35) competed in the 3000m, both finishing first in their age categories with times of 9.48.87s and 10.23.45s.

Henry Ricketts competing in field events threw 27m 31 in the V50 javelin and 21m 39 in the V35 discus.

In the women's match, Barbara Higgins showed her multi-event skills by competing in the hammer (V50) 20m 72, shot (V60) 5m 41, javelin (V60) 10m 31 and 100m (V60) with 18.64s, which gave her the placings of fourth, third, second and second respectively.

Carlie Qirem and Gaye Young debuted on the track and as such, recorded personal bests with times of 6.00.60s and 6.25.74s finishing first and second in their age groups.