Ilford turn attentions to FA Vase after mixed fortunes

Published: 10:38 AM October 20, 2021

Olamiji Ayoola of Redbridge and Emerson Dju of Ilford at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford turn their attentions to the FA Vase as they host Shefford Town & Campton in the first round this weekend.

The Foxes will welcome the Spartan South Midlands League Division One outfit to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on a week of mixed fortunes.

The winners of the tie will bag £825 in prize money and the losers will still earn £250 for their efforts.

Manager Adam Peek and his side sealed a 2-1 victory over local rivals Redbridge in the Essex Senior League on Friday night at Oakside Stadium.

Goals from Emerson Dju and Agyenim Asenso Agyeman helped the Foxes seal the three points against their in-form neighbours.

You may also want to watch:

Ilford did however crash out of the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening as they lost 1-0 to Burnham Ramblers in the preliminary round.

Samir Ali converted a penalty to send Thurlow Nunn First Division South side Burnham into the next round of the county cup.