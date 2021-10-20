News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford turn attentions to FA Vase after mixed fortunes

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:38 AM October 20, 2021   
Olamiji Ayoola of Redbridge and Emerson Dju of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior Leagu

Olamiji Ayoola of Redbridge and Emerson Dju of Ilford at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford turn their attentions to the FA Vase as they host Shefford Town & Campton in the first round this weekend. 

The Foxes will welcome the Spartan South Midlands League Division One outfit to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on a week of mixed fortunes. 

The winners of the tie will bag £825 in prize money and the losers will still earn £250 for their efforts.   

Manager Adam Peek and his side sealed a 2-1 victory over local rivals Redbridge in the Essex Senior League on Friday night at Oakside Stadium. 

Goals from Emerson Dju and Agyenim Asenso Agyeman helped the Foxes seal the three points against their in-form neighbours. 

You may also want to watch:

Ilford did however crash out of the Essex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening as they lost 1-0 to Burnham Ramblers in the preliminary round. 

Samir Ali converted a penalty to send Thurlow Nunn First Division South side Burnham into the next round of the county cup. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff
  2. 2 Co-living development green-lit by council despite 'rabbit hutch' rooms
  3. 3 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
  1. 4 Nine Redbridge parks retain Green Flag Award status
  2. 5 Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week
  3. 6 Mercato Ilford 'delayed again' as council pushes for Christmas opening
  4. 7 Young Citizen nominee: Esha, 4, who inspired thousands to join bone marrow donor list
  5. 8 Iain Duncan Smith reveals death threat as MPs pay tribute to 'unfailingly kind' colleague
  6. 9 'Sick and tired': More restaurants fall victim to Just Eat scammers
  7. 10 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
Non-League Football
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crescent Road in South Woodford

Planning and Development

'Not acceptable': Residents mount opposition to plumbers' building plan

Daniel Gayne

person
Cllrs Khayer Chowdhury and Jas Athwal (centre) meet police and council enforcement officers at the York Road hub

Metropolitan Police

Two more police 'enforcement hubs' to open in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Lloyds Bank Gants Hill

Gants Hill Lloyds branch closes after more than 80 years

Daniel Gayne

person
The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

Missing People

Update: Missing Chigwell man found

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon