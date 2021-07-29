Not relying on individuals is proving vital for Ilford as they charge on

Published: 11:00 AM July 29, 2021

Ilford players celebrate taking the wicket of Umar Choudhry during Ilford CC (fielding) vs Loughton CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 3rd July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs insists not relying on individuals and putting in good performances should stand them in good stead as they head into a set of important fixtures.

The Valentines Park outfit, who currently sit fourth in Division One, head to second-placed Buckhurst Hill on Saturday as they look to close the gap on the front runners.

They currently sit four points behind second and 20 points off leaders Hutton after going eight games unbeaten.

“The next two games we play against second and first, two big games, but we’re super confident,” said Jacobs.

"So many different people are performing that we don’t need to depend on individuals. We know Buckhurst Hill have a strong team. Hendro Puchert and Ryan Karunakaran are probably their main players but as I always say it doesn’t matter about opposition.

“We focusing on ourselves and we know we can beat anyone when we play to the best our ability.”

Ilford sealed a four-wicket victory over Horndon on the Hill on Saturday, as they won the toss and elected to field first where they restricted their opponents to 172-7 with superb performances from Mohammad Ahktar (4-69) and Theeban Tavarasa (2-31).

In reply, Ilford scored 173-6 with the runs spread around the batting line-up Akhil Anil (28), Aditya Nair (26), Akash Raji (35), Haaris Ayub (37 not out), and Jacobs (21).

Akhil Anil in bowling action for Ilford during Ilford CC (fielding) vs Loughton CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 3rd July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was an interesting game and probably not one of our best games, we started well and got three quick wickets, but then we probably had 10 overs in the middle where we went away from our usual plan," added Jacobs.

“We’re normally very aggressive and always looking for wickets, trusting our bowlers, but we gave them too much respect. They did bat well.

“After those 10 overs we made them hit shots which meant we got the wickets of Paul and Jeff.

“With the bat, Akhil and Addy gave us a very good start, Akash is hitting the ball unbelievably well. Haaris was our man of the match, he saw it home, but it’s good as everyone is contributing and it leaves us well placed for a big couple of games coming up.”