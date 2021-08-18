Ilford golf club's trophy hunt brought to an end by Woolston Manor

Published: 9:30 AM August 18, 2021

Ilford suffered a narrow defeat to reigning champions Woolston Manor in the semi-finals of the Norman Plum Trophy on Sunday.

Despite a win away from home by Jason Cepeda and Ben Deane by 2&1 and a half from Clement Payne and Sachin Vanmari added to a win at home by Joe Elliott and Bal Kara by 2&1, the team came up short losing overall by the smallest margin of 3.5-2.5.

It has been an exceptional season for Ilford's mid-ranking handicappers in reaching the last four of the Norman Plum Trophy and the knockout stages of the Jubilee Cup for the first time in the club's history.

The club also had players playing for the Homeguard Cup and yet again a tense and close ensued.

Jeff Ball had won the last individual competition and the pairs competition last weekend but a nett 65 was only good enough for fifth place on this occasion.

Club chairman Kevin Durrant took the spoils with a nett 62 on countback from Charlie Finn with Micky Wheatley only one shot further back.

Results: Kevin Durrant 62, Charlie Finn 62, Micky Wheatley 63, Neil Glover 64, Jeff Ball 65.