Netball: Ilford teams edged out in Met League
PUBLISHED: 12:37 16 February 2019
Archant
Ilford Netball Club suffered double disappointment in their latest Essex Met League matches at the weekend.
Ilford 1 began well against Foxes, building a seven-goal lead in the first quarter.
But their rivals slowly closed the gap to just one heading into the final quarter, when a strong wind was against Ilford and they were eventually beaten 24-19.
Katherine Neale took Ilford’s pllayer of the match award after some excellent interceptions at centre.
Ilford 3 met their good friends from Phoenix Flames but were up against the elements in the first quarter and lost their first-choice centre to injury going into the second.
And although Lorraine Dorsu made some fantastic interceptions to take the player of the match award, they lost 21-19.
Ilford 4 were hoping to complete a win double over Redden in their last match of the season last Wednesday evening, having triumphed by a 22-12 margin in their first meeting.
They started one player short, but Sam Mosharaf came to the rescue and settled the team’s nerves, with the shooters cutting the deficit to 4-3 at the first break.
The lead changed hands after that, with Redden moving two goals up as rain made the court slippery and Ilford shooter Helen Crabb suffered a fall.
Crabb bounced back to net with some long shots as it ended in a 13-13 draw and also took the player of the match award.