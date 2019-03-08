Search

Lainy’s Mob ease to big win in Ilford Social Centre League

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 April 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest results from the Ilford Social Centre League

Lainy’s Mob were big winners in the latest round of matches in the Ilford Social Centre League as they cruised to a 11-2 success over Parks.

Liam Hill was in fine form for the Mob in their emphatic triumph as he threw a 157 checkout.

Loxford were also the big winners of the week as they crushed Eastwood 11-2 in their league fixture.

Abbots recorded a 9-4 victory against Beehive Arrows, while Cruisers beat Barkingside Royals 8-5.

In the Ilford Social Centre League Singles Competition, Hill of Lainy’s Mob scored two maximums on his way to a victory over Parks rival Matt Turner.

In the Ilford Social Centre League Seven Cup, there were semi-final successes for Cruisers against Loxford and Lainy’s Mob over Beehive Arrows.

Beehive Arrows beat Cruisers to reach the final of the Ilford Social Centre League Challenge Cup, where they will meet Lainy’s Mob after they overcame Loxford.

