Cruisers begin cup campaign with double joy

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Ilford Social Centre Darts League

Cruisers kick-started their Ilford Social Centre League Cup Singles Competition campaign in fine fashion with two wins.

The new competition sees teams meet in matches which are decided by results in seven singles fixtures, with all starts needing to be doubles.

In the initial group stage, the eight groups taking part in the competition are split into two pools, with the top two after three rounds progressing to the semi-finals.

Cruisers opened up with a 7-0 win over Abbots in match that saw Darren Jones throw a maximum, while their 5-2 success over Beehive Arrows witnessed a 132 start from Heath Lighten.

Lainy’s Mob also recorded a win in each of their first two games, beating Parks 6-1 and Eastwood 5-2.

There was double joy, too, for Loxford as they recorded 5-2 victories against both Eastwood and Parks.

The week’s other game saw David Tomlinson start with a 152 in a 4-3 win for Beehive Arrows over Barkingside Royals.