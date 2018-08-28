Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cruisers begin cup campaign with double joy

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2018

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Ilford Social Centre Darts League

Cruisers kick-started their Ilford Social Centre League Cup Singles Competition campaign in fine fashion with two wins.

The new competition sees teams meet in matches which are decided by results in seven singles fixtures, with all starts needing to be doubles.

In the initial group stage, the eight groups taking part in the competition are split into two pools, with the top two after three rounds progressing to the semi-finals.

Cruisers opened up with a 7-0 win over Abbots in match that saw Darren Jones throw a maximum, while their 5-2 success over Beehive Arrows witnessed a 132 start from Heath Lighten.

Lainy’s Mob also recorded a win in each of their first two games, beating Parks 6-1 and Eastwood 5-2.

There was double joy, too, for Loxford as they recorded 5-2 victories against both Eastwood and Parks.

The week’s other game saw David Tomlinson start with a 152 in a 4-3 win for Beehive Arrows over Barkingside Royals.

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Taylor proud of Ilford despite defeat to Epping

Action from Ilford Wanderers against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Graham Rowe)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wanstead’s Wiggins admits Romford played the conditions better

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists