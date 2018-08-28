Lainy’s Mob suffer shock loss against Barkingside Royals
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 21 January 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A round-up of the latest results from the Ilford Social Centre Darts League
Lainy’s Mob remain well clear at the top of the Ilford Social Centre League despite a surprise defeat last week.
The league leaders took on lowly Barkingside Royals, but succumbed to a shock 8-5 loss to suffer their first defeat of the season.
Beehive Arrows, who sit second, were unable to fully capitalise on that slip-up as they went down 7-6 to Eastwood, who prop up the standings.
Cruisers were the big winners of the week as they eased to an 11-2 success over Abbots in a fixture that saw Heath Lighten throw a maximum.
The other match of the week saw Parks edge out Loxford in a 7-6 thriller.
After the latest round of results, Lainy’s Mob remain at the top of the table with a 31-point lead over Beehive Arrows.
Despite their win, Eastwood remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with a 10-point gap to Barkingside Royals.