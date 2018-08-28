Search

Lainy’s Mob suffer shock loss against Barkingside Royals

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 21 January 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

A round-up of the latest results from the Ilford Social Centre Darts League

Lainy’s Mob remain well clear at the top of the Ilford Social Centre League despite a surprise defeat last week.

The league leaders took on lowly Barkingside Royals, but succumbed to a shock 8-5 loss to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Beehive Arrows, who sit second, were unable to fully capitalise on that slip-up as they went down 7-6 to Eastwood, who prop up the standings.

Cruisers were the big winners of the week as they eased to an 11-2 success over Abbots in a fixture that saw Heath Lighten throw a maximum.

The other match of the week saw Parks edge out Loxford in a 7-6 thriller.

After the latest round of results, Lainy’s Mob remain at the top of the table with a 31-point lead over Beehive Arrows.

Despite their win, Eastwood remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with a 10-point gap to Barkingside Royals.

