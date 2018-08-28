Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ilford Social Centre League members help raise money for MacMillan Nurses

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 January 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Ilford Social Centre Darts League

The Ilford Social Centre Darts League provided plenty of festive cheer just before Christmas with a charity competition.

The event was held in aid of MacMillan Nurses and was held at the Grove Social Club.

The event was a Blind Threes competition, with 36 entrants from both the Ilford Social Centre League and the Grove club forming 12 teams of three.

In the end, it was the team of Paul Holloway, John Turner and Jason Cook that defeated a trio containing Mark Hickford and Martin Mead among others in the final.

The event itself was well supported and saw £80 raised, with the funds going to help MacMillan Nurses.

The competition was enjoyed by all, particularly those who regularly compete in the Ilford Social Centre League.

And those who performed well with hope to take that form into their next games for their respective clubs when the league resumes, with many exciting matches ahead.

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford Social Centre League members help raise money for MacMillan Nurses

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge appoint Wetherall as new manager

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

Redbridge Mayor’s float scoops £8,000 prize at London’s New Year’s Day Parade 2019

Redbridge Mayor Debbie Kaur-Thiara and her troupe scooped at �8,000 prize at London's New Year's Day parade. Photo: Ron Jeffries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists