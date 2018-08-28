Ilford Social Centre League members help raise money for MacMillan Nurses

The Ilford Social Centre Darts League provided plenty of festive cheer just before Christmas with a charity competition.

The event was held in aid of MacMillan Nurses and was held at the Grove Social Club.

The event was a Blind Threes competition, with 36 entrants from both the Ilford Social Centre League and the Grove club forming 12 teams of three.

In the end, it was the team of Paul Holloway, John Turner and Jason Cook that defeated a trio containing Mark Hickford and Martin Mead among others in the final.

The event itself was well supported and saw £80 raised, with the funds going to help MacMillan Nurses.

The competition was enjoyed by all, particularly those who regularly compete in the Ilford Social Centre League.

And those who performed well with hope to take that form into their next games for their respective clubs when the league resumes, with many exciting matches ahead.