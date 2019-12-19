Ilford's Jak is full of Wright stuff after superb victory in the mud at Writtle College

Jak Wright of Ilford AC won the under-17 cross country race Archant

Ilford AC youngster Jak Wright was the star of the show at the latest Essex Cross-Country League race at Writtle College at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Deacon was fourth in the Essex Cross Country League race Bradley Deacon was fourth in the Essex Cross Country League race

Wright is aiming to take the league title this winter for the best performer over four of the five races and he did himself no harm with victory in the under-17 boys' race.

He sat with the three leaders for most of the race until the last mile when he picked up the pace and stormed away from the field to win in style.

Bradley Deacon was the other among the leaders and though he was closing at the end, he had to settle for fourth place.

However, this was still one of Deacon's best races and best positions.

In the under-13s, Ilford had three athletes at the starting line.

Joseph Grange, Jak Wright's younger brother, once again proved his abiity and fitness to come a magnificent fifth.

Aaron Hick and Lucas Emeagi finished 30th and 36th.

You may also want to watch:

For the under-15s, Jacob Emagi, Oliver Blaine and Vitor Marten pushed each other to finish 34th, 35th and 40th, while special mention must go to Blaine as it was his first ever cross-country.

In the under-20 women's race, Jordan Hinds finished 15th.

Meanwhile Ilford AC created a piece of club history as they claimed the senior male and team title at the event.

The men's race was held over 8.5k on a muddy course in a stiff and chilly breeze.

Ahmed Abdulle was in superb form, winning by over 200 metres in 29 minutes and nine seconds and he was supported by Alex Richards, who finished eighth in his first race over the country this season, while Paul Grange ran well for 11th.

Tom Gardner managed 18th with Mungo Prior, who is still an under-20 athlete, in 26th.

Gary Coombes moved through the field to come 36th, while next home was Oscar Peris in 39th, followed by Paul Holloway in 67th.

Improving Haydn Newland was 89th, two places and two seconds ahead of Diarmuid MacDonnell, while Alan Pearl was 114th and Terry Knightley 116th.

The Ilford women raced over 7km with Anna Crawley leading the way in 27th spot in 30.11 and Jenni Sheehan in 35th.

The evergreen Bree Nordin came home 50th, while Nicola Hopkinson completed the team scorers in 69th.