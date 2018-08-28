Ilford beaten by Langdon in Essex Met League

The latest news from the local netball scene (pic: Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest results from matches involving Ilford Netball Club sides

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford suffered a 41-34 defeat against Langdon on their latest outing in the Essex Met League Division Five.

After a strong start to the game from both sides saw them match each other almost blow for blow, Ilford trailed by a point at half-time.

As the fine rain came down, the ball became slippery which led to Ilford to change tactics, driving towards the ball for the short pass.

After a few incorrect feeds, Ilford gained a couple of turnovers, but Langdon ultimately snatched the win despite the best efforts of player of the match Cherelle Mitchell.

In Division, Ilford seconds were narrowly beaten 40-38 by OTs even in spite of a dominant performance from Temi Ayeni.

Ilford started slowly as they adjusted to the cold conditions and settled into the team formation, which saw them trail by eight goals at the end of the first quarter.

The match was more physical Ilford were used to playing in, which meant tiredness had set in by the third quarter and the gap had widened again.

Despite going into the last quarter eight goals down, Ilford didn’t let their heads drop, and the whole team played with such determination and spirit, but were unable to make up the deficit.

The thirds, however, were able to pick up a comfortable 66-31 Division 12 win over Leyton E, who played the game a player short.

Jessica Kain took home the player of the match honours after impressing for Ilford in the triumph.