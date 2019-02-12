Ilford fall to defeat against Foxes

Ilford Netball Club face the camera (pic: Ilford Netball Club) Archant

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving Ilford Netball Club teams

A strong start from Ilford was not enough to prevent them from going down 24-19 to Foxes seconds in their latest Essex Met League Division Five encounter.

Ilford started brightly and held a seven goal lead in the first quarter, but Foxes had cut that gap to just one heading into the final period.

With the wind against them, Ilford struggled to get the goals they needed in the final quarter and eventually succumbed to defeat.

Katherine Neale was named Ilford’s player of the match after making several brilliant interceptions throughout the game.

There was better news fro Ilford’s seconds as they beat Phoenix Flames in Division Nine.

The thirds were also up against Phoenix opposition in the form of their fifths, but lost 21-19 in the Division 12 fixture despite a good display from Lorraine Dorsu.

Ilford’s fourths, meanwhile, ended their season with a 13-13 draw against Redden, with Helen Crabb impressing.