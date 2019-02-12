Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ilford fall to defeat against Foxes

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 February 2019

Ilford Netball Club face the camera (pic: Ilford Netball Club)

Ilford Netball Club face the camera (pic: Ilford Netball Club)

Archant

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving Ilford Netball Club teams

A strong start from Ilford was not enough to prevent them from going down 24-19 to Foxes seconds in their latest Essex Met League Division Five encounter.

Ilford started brightly and held a seven goal lead in the first quarter, but Foxes had cut that gap to just one heading into the final period.

With the wind against them, Ilford struggled to get the goals they needed in the final quarter and eventually succumbed to defeat.

Katherine Neale was named Ilford’s player of the match after making several brilliant interceptions throughout the game.

There was better news fro Ilford’s seconds as they beat Phoenix Flames in Division Nine.

The thirds were also up against Phoenix opposition in the form of their fifths, but lost 21-19 in the Division 12 fixture despite a good display from Lorraine Dorsu.

Ilford’s fourths, meanwhile, ended their season with a 13-13 draw against Redden, with Helen Crabb impressing.

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Teen arrested on suspicion of three Ilford town centre burglaries on same night

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries on the same night in Ilford town centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford fall to defeat against Foxes

Ilford Netball Club face the camera (pic: Ilford Netball Club)

Wright believes home advantage can aid Daggers against Gateshead

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Joy Morgan: Man arrested in connection with disappearance of student last seen in Ilford

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Campaigners cautiously optimistic as council leader announces new route for controversial Aldborough Hatch haul road

Wildlife campaigners protest plans for a haulage road for gravel transporting trucks set to run alongside Fairlop Waters Nature Park. Photo: Ron Jeffries

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists