Ilford members get among medals during Essex 10-mile Championships at Stebbing

The Ilford squad at theb Stebbing 10k Archant

Ilford AC members were out in force at the Stebbing 10-miler on Sunday with five Essex medals to show for their efforts.

The race started just after 11 o'clock and a short Remembrance Sunday service.

The race incorporated the Essex 10-mile championship and the Ilford AC challenge was headed by Gary Coombes who is in excellent form at the moment.

He finished fifth overall to win the M40 age category gold medal in the county event.

His time of 55 minutes 59 seconds was a personal best.

Also breaking the hour barrier was Malcolm Muir in 24th place, while next home was Steve Philcox in 40th, taking bronze in the M50 age group.

New recruit Sameena Ahmed recorded 69.30 for sixth woman overall and the silver medal in the F35 category.

Terry Knightley crossed the line in 69.36 in 89th, while Alan Pearl scored another personal best with 70.17 in 97th, winning silver in the M60 category.

Another two Ilford men with new best times for the distance were Dennis Briggs with 72.54 in 123rd and Tony Young in 185th with 79.38.

Bree Nordin won the club's fifth county medal of the day with a bronze in the F55 age group finishing 150th in 76.47.

There was also a personal best in the race for Alison Sale in 92 minutes exactly.

Andy Catton was running his first 10-mile race for many years and finished in 76.44 for 149th, after which he had to make a quick change for his role as current Essex President to hand out the medals, including five to Ilford club members.

The rest of the Ilford squad, all running well, were Rhoan Gabbidon, Steve Parker, Julia Galea, Ray Everingham, Frieda Keane, Carol Muir and Brennie Gabbidon.

Meanwhile, Ilford joined the Chingford League officially this week, although runners have been running as guests for years.

And Ilford's first run in the competition saw the women put on a great display on Bonfire Night with both entrants making their debut in club colours.

Sameena Ahmed finished 13th in the 5k race in a time of 21.41 and Lovedip Dhaliwal placed 118th in 31.33.

The men's race also went with a bang with Paul Grange finishing in an impressive second place in 16.36, while Gary Coombes was close behind in eighth.