Ilford manager: Right decision to curtail season

Published: 2:30 PM March 3, 2021

Action from the local derby at Cricklefields during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020 - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Ilford manager Adam Peek feels it was the right decision to cut the season short as it would have been impossible to complete.

All non-league football below the National League has been curtailed for the second successive season.

More than three-quarters of teams in steps three to six of the non-league pyramid voted to end the season if supporters could not attend matches before April 1.

However, the Essex Senior League has submitted proposals to its member clubs for a return to football with a group stage cup in each division as well as the Reserve Shield, Errington Cup/Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy - subject to FA/DCMS guideline.

“It didn’t take a rocket scientist to work out what was going to happen," Peek said. "Whether it is the right thing or wrong thing, the fact is I'm not someone who believes that you should start a new season half-way through an old season.

“I don’t think you should pause, then resume in August and a season needs to be completed so from my point of view you have to look at the integrity of football and it’s the right decision.

“There is absolutely no way that you could get the games done in that period of time and what a lot of people don’t realise is a lot of grounds aren’t available after May time anyway.

“It’s good to have clarity and now we can just start planning for next season.”

The manager/chairman says Ilford will now prepare for the new season and keep their eyes peeled for when that might be. They’re expecting a July or August start date.

“First and foremost I think everyone just wants to get back to normality, everyone is struggling mentally with it all, and people just want to get back to football.

“Football is important in a lot of these players' lives but it can’t be at the risk of getting through games then having to be stopped again due to positive tests and cases going up.

“Hopefully players will be more hungry to come back in the summer because we’ve had a long break.

“We will just prepare as we normally would providing everything goes to plan.”