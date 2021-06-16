Ilford lose final group match in Jubilee Cup

Published: 7:00 AM June 16, 2021

Ibrahim Aziz of Ilford maintained his unbeaten run in the Jubilee Cup - Credit: Ilford Golf Club

Ilford travelled to Top Meadow for the fourth group match of the Jubilee Cup.

Fortunately, the hard work had already been done and with three wins already achieved they were assured of qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history.

It didn't turn out to be the best of days for the team on a course which needs to be played before to know how to play many of the holes.

As a result Top Meadow came out on top but their earlier results in the competition meant that they could not qualify.

The best result for Ilford came from Ibrahim Aziz who finished his match all square to maintain his unbeaten run in the competition so far.

Results (Ilford names first): Jim Gallagher lost to Jake Clucas 4&3, Chris Dietz lost to Andrew Harris 3&2, Trevor David lost to Dan Winters 3&2, Jason Cepeda lost to Simon Courtney 5&4, Andrew Buntin lost to Rob Clowes 4&3, Ibrahim Aziz all square with Terry Arch, Neil Buckley/Jamie Hagger lost to Alex Williams/John Palmer 2&1, Joe Elliott/John Mullan lost to Craig Winters/Bradley Neal two down, Ron Fardell/Clement Payne lost to Paul Jones/Joe Arunell two down.