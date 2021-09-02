Ilford boss Peek eager to bounce back as fixtures mount up

Published: 8:00 AM September 2, 2021

Ilford manager Adam Peek is eager for his side to bounce back and put in more consistent performances after a mixed start to the new season.

The Foxes were due to take on Athletic Newham in the Essex Senior League last night (Wednesday) before hosting Aveley at Cricklefield Stadium in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.

They head into yet another busy week on the back of a heavy 4-2 defeat to Enfield in the league on the weekend.

“We can’t read too much into it, the boys know that wasn’t good enough, but if we can perform how we did in the second half we’ll be alright,” Peek insisted.

The E’s come out the blocks early as they were 2-0 up inside five minutes thanks to Jack Folan and Alex Warman before Olly Miles made it 3-0 in the 15th minute.

Ilford staged a comeback of sorts as they were twice able to cut into Enfield’s lead, with Michael Ogboin notching his first via a penalty in the 42nd minute, then adding another four minutes later.

However Enfield went on to score again through Dwade James to secure the victory.

“The reality was that the game was done after 20 minutes, we had a terrible start, and for whatever reason we were very slow out of the blocks and made very simple mistakes. We were punished," added Peek.

“When you’re 3-0 down after 20 minutes, you kind of wonder how it will end up, but I have to say the boys didn’t crumble, they realised what had happened and got it back to 3-2.

“We asked for a quick start and we scored within 45 seconds of the start of the second half, then the momentum was with us for about 15 minutes, and we were on top.

“They got an easy goal, they flattened up for a little while, but we did have another good chance at 4-2 with about 12 minutes to go. If that had gone in, it could have changed it.

“From my point of view, like I said to the boys at the end of the game, you can’t start a game so badly, and expect to get anything from it.

“Especially against a side like that, they’re very experienced, physical and have got some really good individual players.

“I felt after the first 20 minutes it was a fairly even game. They would have dropped off as they were 3-0 up.

“It was a lesson learnt for the boys and I said we were probably a little bit complacent as we’ve been doing well.”