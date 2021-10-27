Ilford knocked out of FA Vase in tight home defeat to Shefford

Published: 7:43 AM October 27, 2021

Ilford were knocked out of the FA Vase on Saturday afternoon after a narrow 1-0 home loss to Shefford Town & Campton.

Striker Jonny Macnamara's goal late in the first half was enough to decide what was an evenly contested first round match at Cricklefield Stadium.

Ilford made five changes in their starting line-up from their midweek Essex Senior Cup match, and the home side started very brightly, with forward Mo Kargbo bending a long-range shot narrowly over the bar just two minutes into the game.

After an intensely fought, fast-paced start from both teams, the match threatened to boil over when a heated exchange between Shefford striker Macnamara and Ilford keeper Dev Bhamra saw both men booked.

Shefford gradually grew into the game in the first half, and Sam Ingham came close to opening the scoring, after heading narrowly wide from a free kick.

On the verge of half time however, the away side scored the game's deciding goal, when Macnamara was put through on goal before slotting the ball past Bhamra.

Ilford responded well to going behind in the second half and were inches away from equalising when Diaz Vaz's close-range effort was heroically cleared off the line by Shefford defender Dan Hammer.

Striker Michael Ogboin impressed after coming on for Ilford in the second half and struck the post with an excellent chest and volley from the edge of the box.

In the end, Shefford were able to withstand late attacking pressure, and the Spartan South Midlands Football League side secured their place into the second round of the FA Vase at Ilford's expense.

Ilford: Bhamra, Lewis-Kirwin, Sharde (Taylor 9), Marques (Ogboin 54), Fisher, Racine, Dju, (Leveridge 50), Sayers, Da Silva, Dias Vaz, Kargbo. Unused subs: Kelsey, Mosuro, Cobblah, Thrahall.

Shefford: Lewis, (O'Neill 67) Dugoid, Morris, Dillon, Milton, Hammer, Ansell-Carter, Lewis, Ingham, (Renney 83), Day, (Foley 65) McNamara. Unused subs: Metcalfe, Snee.

Referee: Charlie Roberts.