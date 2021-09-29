Ilford Golf Club wraps up season with finals day

Published: 7:00 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM September 29, 2021

Ilford Golf Club held its annual knock-out finals to wrap up the season.

In the men's singles on Sunday (September 26), Nabeel Aziz took on Ray Stevens over 36 holes and the morning session couldn't have been closer with both players delivering some fine golf.

Stevens took an early lead by winning the first two holes but was unable to extend that advantage and by the eighth hole it was all square.

By the 18th tee Aziz led by one but an excellent birdie by Stevens meant the morning session ended even.

Aziz started the afternoon session by winning the first three holes and that margin proved to be decisive as he ran out the winner by 4 and 3 to take the title won by his father just two years earlier.

Nuala Heath played Tanya Elliott over 18 holes and again this proved to be a close affair.

Heath managed to sneak home with victory on the 17th in the ladies singles.

The Pyman Cup, which was played over two rounds, was a close fought affair with the pairing of Jeff Ball and Ben Corless leading by one hole at the end of the morning session.

In the afternoon session Andy Cundy and Seamus O'Donnell overturned the deficit to come away with victory by 3 and 2.

In the Fuller Cup, the biggest margin of victory was produced as Jack Bulley and Jacky Dunn-Smith won the title for a second time beating Vic Greener and Kath Sewell by 5 and 4.

The Riordan Trophy had to be played earlier in the week as Seamus O'Donnell and Ben Corless had also reached the final of the Pyman Cup.

It looked to be one way traffic as Corless and partner Edwin Walrond had opened up a four hole lead at the end of the first round.

This lead had extended to six holes before a spirited comeback by O'Donnell and partner Eric Mooney reduced the arrears before losing by 3 and 2 on the 34th hole.