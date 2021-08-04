News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford Golf Club's Jeff Ball bags trophy as mixed pairs play out exciting event

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM August 4, 2021   
The River Roding near Ilford golf course, with Pioneer Point in the background. Picture posted to iw

The River Roding near Ilford golf course, with Pioneer Point in the background. Picture posted to iwitness24 byTony Barclay - Credit: Archant

Ilford Golf Club's mixed pairs played for the Silver Salver in a better ball Stableford.

It was a day for husband and wife teams as Jim and Maura Gallagher stormed to victory ahead of Nigel Smith and wife Jacqui Dunn-Smith. 

Jim and Maura Gallagher had 46 points, while Nigel Smith and Jacqui Dunn-Smith carded 42, ahead of Jamie Cook and Nuala Heath (38), Neil Buckley and Nora Paton (37) and Paul Croney and Shanita Kara (37).

Elsewhere, Jeff Ball played an outstanding round of level par to give him a nett six-under to take the Burdick Putter trophy by one shot from player of the moment, Jack Roberts-McCarthy, who has figured highly in each of the last four competitions and seen his handicap drop by almost three shots in a month. 

Two shots back was George Durrant who shot a gross three under par playing off scratch, which will now take his handicap to plus one.

You may also want to watch:

Golf
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peel Place in Clayhall shortly after Sunday's flood

Flooding

Cost of damage runs into thousands as Clayhall street clears up after...

Daniel Gayne

person
A council enforcement officer with two police officers

Metropolitan Police

More than £5m worth of stolen vehicles recovered in first Redbridge...

Daniel Gayne

person
An arboricultural assessment found that the 8m oak was causing structural damage to the nearby community centre

Environment News

'Uproar' at decision to fell protected oak tree in Hainault

Daniel Gayne

person
Homebase site development in Goodmayes at night

Planning and Development

Former Homebase development plans approved

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon