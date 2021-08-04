Ilford Golf Club's Jeff Ball bags trophy as mixed pairs play out exciting event

Published: 1:30 PM August 4, 2021

The River Roding near Ilford golf course, with Pioneer Point in the background. Picture posted to iwitness24 byTony Barclay - Credit: Archant

Ilford Golf Club's mixed pairs played for the Silver Salver in a better ball Stableford.

It was a day for husband and wife teams as Jim and Maura Gallagher stormed to victory ahead of Nigel Smith and wife Jacqui Dunn-Smith.

Jim and Maura Gallagher had 46 points, while Nigel Smith and Jacqui Dunn-Smith carded 42, ahead of Jamie Cook and Nuala Heath (38), Neil Buckley and Nora Paton (37) and Paul Croney and Shanita Kara (37).

Elsewhere, Jeff Ball played an outstanding round of level par to give him a nett six-under to take the Burdick Putter trophy by one shot from player of the moment, Jack Roberts-McCarthy, who has figured highly in each of the last four competitions and seen his handicap drop by almost three shots in a month.

Two shots back was George Durrant who shot a gross three under par playing off scratch, which will now take his handicap to plus one.