Ilford Golf Club host annual finals day

Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant) Archant

Ilford Golf Club held their annual finals day but sadly the number of competitions had to be reduced.

Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant) Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant)

The club would usually play out 12 finals, but it was reduced to four, although the very small number of spectators were treated to some excellent golf of high quality.

The Captain’s Prize, unusually, was contested by two of the club’s best golfers and they did not disappoint with both producing high quality morning rounds.

James Landerkin started the better and took an early two-hole lead before Mark Durrant pegged him back by the turn and it remained one hole either way for the rest of the round.

Landerkin ended the morning one up and the afternoon continued to be of high quality but a run of three birdies in four holes by Durrant proved decisive as he ran out a 5&4 winner.

Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant) Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant)

The Ladies’ Parker Trophy was contested by Tracy Lawrence and Shanita Kara and was one-way traffic early on as Lawrence established a five-hole lead.

However, Kara dug deep and reduced the deficit dramatically over the later holes before losing on the 17th.

The Men’s Riordan Trophy (a fourball betterball in honour of former President Pat Riordan) was hotly contested in the early stages, with neither side able to secure a big advantage despite Nas Sharif having a birdie on the first hole.

Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant) Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant)

Both the Sharif/Andrew Buntin and John Elliott/Steve Gouge pairings continued to trade blows through to the 11th hole but three wins in four holes from then on gave Buntin and Sharif a well deserved victory by 4&3.

The Captain’s Plate was contested by playing partners Jim Gallagher and club president John Hayes.

Both men have their names many times on the club’s honours boards for pairs competitions but this was an opportunity for one of them to win a boarded singles competition.

Gallagher eventually prevailed by 4&3 before being presented with the trophy by Hayes as club president.

Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant) Ilford Golf Club Finals Day (Pic: Ian Grant)

Ilford also held the Police Cup which was hotly contested with 12 players within five shots of Mark Bishop’s 65 as he won on countback from Tim Wright.

Last year’s club captain, George Durrant, finished fifth with a nett level par round of 68 which included a hole in one on the second hole.