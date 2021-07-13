Ilford golf club fall short of historic victory

Published: 3:43 PM July 13, 2021

Ilford's Jubilee Cup Team travelled to Stoke by Nayland for a last-16 match.

Stoke by Nayland have won the competition for the last three seasons and the last time they lost at home was in 2014 so Ilford were under no illusion that they were in for a tough day.

The match started, as usual, with the six singles matches and at the turn Ilford were 4-2 down with Chris Dietz and Ibrahim Aziz up in their matches and Andrew Buntin just one down.

As the three fourballs came through it became obvious that Ilford were struggling as they were down in two out of the three games with only the final pairing ahead.

By the end Dietz and Aziz had retained their leads and Andrew had turned a one-hole deficit into a win by two holes.

Unfortunately, there was no change in the fourballs, suffering defeat in two of the matches with the pairing of Ben Corless and Clement Payne increasing their halfway lead to win by an outstanding 5&4.

This left Ilford losing by 5-4, a very close result in the club's first ever qualification for the knockout stages and the closest any team has come to beating Stoke by Nayland at their venue for seven years.

Results: Jim Gallagher v Trevor Warren lost 5&3, Chris Dietz v Dean Brace won 5&4, Sachin Vanmari v Trevor Brace lost 5&3, Nas Sharif v Matt Thompson lost 5&4, Andrew Buntin v Ian Smith won 2up, Ibrahim Aziz v Matt Brakenbury won 2&1, Neil Buckley/Joe Elliott v Phil Read/John Sandford lost 4&3, Ben Deane/John Mullan v Jules Mumford/Alan White lost 6&4, Ben Corless/Clement Payne v Andy Burbidge/Steve Martin won 5&4.

The Secretary's Shield is presented to the best gross score in the competition and the Taylorson Cup is presented to the best nett score.

Scratch golfer George Durrant was the leading competitor in the Secretary's Shield winning by a comfortable six shots with a three under par 65, from Jack Bulley who beat Jack Robert-McCarthy on countback with both recording three-over par 71s.

The Taylorson Cup was a much closer affair with the leading three players separated on countback and Jack Roberts-McCarthy beating Yasar Soyler and John Elliott after all recorded nett 62s.