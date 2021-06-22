Ilford Golf Club advance to Norman Plum Trophy quarter-finals

Published: 4:30 PM June 22, 2021

Ilford faced a tricky third round match against The Essex Golf Club in the Norman Plum Trophy on Saturday.

Half the team played at home and half played away, with the home players winning two of their three matches.

The away players had finished their matches first and Clement Payne, partnering Sachin Vanmari on this occasion, won a vital point to give Ilford a 3-2 lead.

It all boiled down to the final pairing of Neil Buckley and Edwin Walrond, whose match reached the final green where Walrond rolled in a putt to win the hole and snatch a vital half point to give Ilford a 3.5-2.5 point victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

On Sunday, over 50 players lined up for the Centenary Shield, which proved to be one of the most hotly contested major club competitions for some time.

In the end James Gill emerged victorious with a nett six under par 62.

The next four places, determined by countback, were only one shot behind with Sachin Vanmari, Jack Roberts-McCarthy, Jack Bulley, and Jim Faires all scoring 63.