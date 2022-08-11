New Ilford boss Ponsford preparing for big week after pleasing start

Ilford players and staff celebrated their FA Cup win over Sawbridgeworth Town with a team night out - Credit: Adam Peek

New Ilford manager Richard Ponsford is relishing a 'big week' for the club in the Essex Senior League and FA Cup.

The Foxes ran out 4-1 winners over Sawbridgeworth Town in their extra preliminary round tie at Cricklefield last weekend, having started the new league campaign with a 1-0 win at Stanway Rovers a week earlier.

And they are now preparing to host White Ensign and Barking, before entertaining Enfield in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday week (August 20).

"I'm happy in terms of results considering it's a brand new group," said Ponsford, formerly in charge at Essex Olympian League outfit Ongar Town.

"I've brought an existing team with me. The lads have got a lot of ability, they're a hungry group that I trust and they have earnt the opportunity.

"It's a big week coming up, three games in a week which they're not used to coming from step seven.

"I've got a very good squad and will utilise that. I've got to have one eye on Enfield, it's a chance to earn the club some money, gain some notoriety and get people to fall in love with the club again.

"White Ensign are tough to break down. It's two tough games in a 48-hour turnaround. Our target is six points and then see where we are for the cup game. But we're at home for all three and hope to win all three."

Delphin Moorat netted the winner at Stanway, while Jack Zielinski opened the scoring against Sawbo, with Joe Lilly adding a brace and Joshua Boxall also on target to earn the club £1,125 in prize money.

"Stanway wasn't an easy game. They're very tough to beat, let alone at home on the first day of the season, and it wasn't a great game," added Ponsford.

"Sawbridgeworth were an archetypal Essex Senior League team, lots of direct balls for our centre-backs and midfield to deal with.

"It was very competitive and difficult to get on the ball. But we press high and Jack got his reward blocking the keeper for the first goal.

"We gave a soft goal away but I think 4-1 was fair on chances created. We could've scored a couple more.

"Joe Lilly has got a wand of a right foot and is a bit of a set-piece specialist. He's a wonderful talent, still learning, but is full of quality and a threat.

"I think the average age was 21 or 22. They're young, hungry and the best of friends. There's a really good mix in the dressing room.

"Enfield is a big one. They've had a good start and beat a step four side in Hullbridge 3-1 so will have great confidence coming to us.

"But we're at home and I'm trying to worry just about what we do, not be concerned about other teams, and play the way we can. We will give them the respect they deserve."

*Redbridge were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to Takeley, with Solomon Ogunwomoju on target and Tony Martin seeing red.

Motormen visit Romford on Saturday and host Stanway on Tuesday.

Woodford Town went down 4-1 at Waltham Abbey and visit Takeley this weekend, before going to Clapton on Wednesday.