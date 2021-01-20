Ilford FC donate old kits to a charity in Ghana

Published: 2:00 PM January 20, 2021

Ilford Football Club have shipped off a number of old kits to a charity called Gomoa Sports for Change in Ghana.

The Foxes chairman and manager Adam Peek reached out to Alec Berry, who works for the FA and has been supporting charity like this for years, to help the club give back to others around the world.

“To see the smiling faces knowing that old kits can come to use and make others smile is great for us and the club,” Peek admitted.

Ilford FC donated old kits to African charity in Ghana - Credit: Ilford FC

“The club wants to help and support in more schemes as well grow our club through our own community. To see our kits and badge in Ghana is really pleasing.”

Peek says those kits would only end up being thrown away or given away, therefore it was an easy decision.

“We want to be a community club but also give back where we can do. This is perfect use of a kit that would have been thrown away. If we can help others in need we will, football is a global sport and we all love it, so to see how we can help less fortunate people is great and we will continue to look at these types of donations.”

Former Southend Manor manager Peek revealed how Alec Berry helped them out and they helped him out as he continues to help charities around the world.

“Alec Berry who works for the FA has been supporting this type of charity for years and he mentioned it at one of our games and we had a few kits hanging around so we offered them to him and he did the rest.

“He donates balls, kits, etc and I think what he is doing is fantastic. We're happy the club can support him with it.”

The boss has also urged other clubs to get involved, by saying: “Clubs should use schemes like this to help. Lots of kit gets thrown away or left in cupboards, I urge others to get in contact with Alec and support this great cause.”