Ilford fall to defeat against OPA Green

Ilford suffered disappointment in their latest game in Essex Met League Division Five as they lost 34-22 to bottom-club OPA Green.

Despite the defeat, Amy Lucas enjoyed a good game at centre for Ilford and shared player of the match honours with Shona Kerr.

The first team are not in action again until March 9 when they bid to get back to winning ways against Marshalls Red.

There was also disappointment for Ilford’s seconds as they went down 24-19 against Oakwood in Division Nine.

Camaya Achakobe was Ilford’s player of the match in a game that was close until Oakwood pulled away in the final quarter.

The second team next face Sapphire C on their next outing in the league on March 9.

There was better news for Ilford’s third team, though, as they recorded a 36-34 triumph over Cumberland in Division 12.

The win was made all the more impressive with Ilford having to play the second quarter a player light following an injury, before reinforcements arrived ahead of the third period.

Ilford’s thirds will aim to follow that success up with another triumph against Aeonian fourths on March 9.