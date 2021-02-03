Ilford chairman Peek believes grants could ensure survival for all clubs

Published: 2:30 PM February 3, 2021

Action from the local derby at Cricklefields during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020 - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Non-league football clubs below the elite level have finally been promised grants from the government to help the through the pandemic and Ilford chairman Adam Peek believes this will ensure clubs' survival.

The Football Foundation will be in direct contact with the full details in what is the first award of the government’s £300million sports winter survival package.

The funding will come in the form of grants and will be applicable to all clubs playing between steps three and six of the non-league pyramid - like Ilford, Woodford Town, Redbridge and Barkingside.

“At our level especially, grants will be the difference between clubs surviving or not," Peek said. "Clubs have had no income for three months, as well of lots of disruption over the last calendar year.

“Clubs rely on matches for revenue and a lot of our revenue comes from our youth and college programme. If they are not playing or happening then we have to either refund money or lose income, it’s a tough time for all clubs.”

The chairman and manager added: “We would need to pay things like rent, pitch maintenance for the summer, league fees, insurances, county fees - there’s lot it would be spent on to ensure the club can continue next season.

“I have applied for the grant but it’s more specific about your needs and you need to detail everything and then you will be given what they believe, whereas before it was just a survey.

“I’m not sure how much or what we will get.”



Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We promised to support sports and target help to where it’s most needed. Today we continue to deliver on that with further support for National League football clubs.

“The National League has already benefited from the government support schemes through a £10m government-brokered cash partnership with the National Lottery, and there will be more support for the bigger clubs on the way.

“The £10m grant for lower league clubs will act as a lifeline for around 850 clubs in towns and cities across England, and help these clubs through this difficult period until we can get fans back in safely.”