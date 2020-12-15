Ilford chairman: Correct decision to suspend Essex Senior League

Published: 2:00 PM December 15, 2020

Ilford FC chairman and manager Adam Peek says it is the right decision for the Essex Senior League to be suspended after the government's Covid tier announcement.



The league has halted playing football until the next government review on December 23, meaning that matches across both divisions will not take place between December 16 and that date.



The government's announcement on Monday means that football clubs across the capital, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire, which were placed into tier three, will no longer be able to admit fans into games.



Peek said suspending the league was the "correct decision" and that people's health and the future of football clubs is more important than ensuring the season is finished.



"We're getting so close to Christmas and it would be a bit of a catastrophe if someone caught Covid while playing football and had to isolate during Christmas," he added.



"Second of all, in tier three, a lot of the hospitality stuff like bars and burger vans will have to close and that is revenue that football clubs just can't afford to lose.



"I think the league should do the right thing and stop football until it's viable for clubs. The long-term future of clubs is more important than a month's worth of football."



Peek didn't believe the league could start again if tier three remained in place for a significant period of time.



"We've got 23 league games to play. The season will finish in April. January, February and March is quite a high time for cancellations due to weather.

"I don't see the league finishing this season.



"But that's for the powers that be and hopefully they make the right decisions for everybody."



In their latest league outing on Saturday, the Foxes snatched a point in the dying minutes at Saffron Walden Town.



Jake Chaplin's half volley from outside the box cancelled out Suaibo Balde's first half goal for the home side.



Peek felt it was his side's best performance of the season so far.



He said: "On the balance of the game, a draw was a fair result.



"Obviously we scored very late on and if we hadn't picked anything up, I think it would have been a bit harsh.



"Going there we weren't expecting to get anything and they're a side in top form.

"In the end, I thought we deserved to get something and we did."



Peek described the match as a feisty contest in challenging conditions.



"It was a very physical game, an old school game with a very wet pitch.



"But it was a really good game to watch and the people that were there would certainly have enjoyed it."



