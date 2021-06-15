Ilford Catholics suffer defeat to Burnham Sports

Published: 4:30 PM June 15, 2021

Martin Riches impressed with the bat for Ilford Catholic seconds - Credit: Archant

Ilford Catholics suffered a 55-run defeat to Burnham Sports despite winning the toss and getting off to a bright start.

Captain Liam Mulholland inserted the hosts and opened with the experienced partnership of Vince Mulholland (2-17) and John Rogers (2- 27), leaving Burnham 45-4 off 20 overs and Catholic in charge.

However, the home side accumulated 150 runs from the final 25 overs at the expense of Majuran Thiru (1-57), Nomi Quereshi (1-40) and Sakthi Ganesan (2-51).

In reply, only two of the top six got into double figures as Catholic collapsed to 42-6 off 18 overs, but Rajiv Manchanda (36) and Sakthi Ganesan (46) built a partnership.

They played with solid technique while latching onto anything loose, giving the Catholics a glimmer of hope, but eventually the visitors reply crumbled to 140 all out off 37.2 overs.

The seconds sealed a five-wicket win over Rainham thirds, whose openers started steadily before Mayur Patel (23) fell to Dinesh Kumar ’s (1-23) first ball.

Siva Venkatesan (1-37) was the only other wicket taker, scalping opener Nakul Patel (57).

After losing early wickets, quickfire knocks from wicket keeper Islam Maraz (36) and Ananth Kumar (23) kept the hosts in the hunt.

However, it was the anchor role by Nishanth Patupalli (40*) complemented brilliantly by a blistering finishing act by Dinesh Kumar (57) that saw the hosts home with 20 balls to spare.

The thirds sealed a huge 122-run win over Galleywood as Martin Riches (34) and Saurabh Penkar (23) put on 53 for the first wicket and at 78-1 after 20 overs, a large total looked achievable.

Tariq Noori played a range of attacking shots in his impressive 55 and Karan Shah (28) kept the score moving along with some big hits as brother Chintan (17*) assisted to get ICCC to a respectable 194-4.

After tea, Naveed Akhtar (1-13) and Vicky Phogat (1-9) slammed the brakes on the Galleywood reply, as Adrian Swain (1-22) and Venkat Thiagarajan (2-12) continued in the same vein.

The fourths also won as they sealed a 98-run victory over Willow Herbs.