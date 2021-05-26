News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Ilford Catholics pick up victories in matches that survived the rain

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM May 26, 2021   
Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic bats out against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic bats out against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford Catholics saw a number of their fixtures washed out due to the weather conditions once again meaning the first and thirds didn’t play but the seconds mustered up a victory. 

They sealed a four-wicket victory over Stock in less than ideal conditions for cricket.  

Skipper Bala Rajagopal won the toss and put Stock in to bat where Hari Perumal Rajan (0-37) and Suhas Sawant (1-26) bowled well to control the scoring.  

Pavan Kumar ’s (1-23) initial breakthrough was capitalised on effectively by debutant Dinesh Kumar (4-43) who ran through the host’s middle order with some consistent bowling.

Chris Want and a late flourish from youngster Jack Williams (32) helped the hosts set a target of 174. 

You may also want to watch:

For Catholic, Ruhul Chowdhury (47) began with his usual flurry of boundaries, however wickets fell regularly at the other end.

Lingam Ramasamy (29) and Sivakumar Venkatesan (39*) steadied the ship while keeping up with the asking rate.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
  2. 2 Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict
  3. 3 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
  1. 4 Boys who raised £100,000 with Lemonade for Yemen-aid win national award
  2. 5 Lorry flips over in Gants Hill collision
  3. 6 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
  4. 7 Two men charged in connection with people smuggling probe
  5. 8 Letter: Concern about over-development around Manford Way in Hainault
  6. 9 Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing
  7. 10 Hospitals looking to hire more nurses to improve mental health provision

Returning drizzle brought some jitters for a brief while, but Siva,  with able support from Pavan (21) unleashed some cracking strokes towards the end to seal victory.

The fourths also grabbed a victory as they beat Tillingham by 25 runs.

After winning the toss, Tillingham elected to field first, and Catholic openers Dave Hobbs and Karan Shah put on a 27-run partnership.  

Hobbs (23) was joined by Islam Maraz (24) and they put on 42 before Jeevakan Kumar (17) and Ragesh Rangaswamy (23*) added another 42-run partnership before Kumar was run out.

Rangaswamy remained unbeaten as Ilford finished on 117-5 in 35 overs and Sunny Kuruvilla (2-17) struck in the first over after tea, removing Alfie Bailey for four thanks to a sharp slip catch by Phillips.  

Manish Jha (2-13) operated with consistency at the other end as Tillingham started to lose wickets. 

Venusharan Krishnakumar ended up as pick of the bowlers with 3-8 in six overs, supported by Chintan Shah (0-19) as Tillingham came up short of their target.

Cricket
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years for rape.

Crime

Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Woodford Green raids

Crime | Video

Seven arrests made as part of probe into alleged people smuggling ring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been shortlisted in the TES Schools Awards.

Education

Redbridge school shortlisted for national award

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Two men charged following rabbi attack in Chigwell

Two men charged after attack on rabbi in Chigwell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus