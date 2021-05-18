Ilford Catholics endure mixed fortunes as rain affects matches

Published: 8:00 AM May 18, 2021

Vince Mulholland of Ilford Catholic strikes the ball against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford Catholics had their match with Epping Foresters abandoned due to the downpour of rain over the weekend.

Foresters batted first and were soon scoring freely until Mayuran Thiru made the breakthrough trapping Jonathan Billington (28) LBW.

Sakthi Ganesan bowled an encouraging spell taking the wicket of James Scott (18) but the runs still flowed.

Jack Capewell (97) was run out following a mix-up but a late onslaught took Foresters to a formidable 298-5.

The Catholic bowling figures did not make good reading: Vince Mulholland (0-57), Jignesh Macwan (1-57), Louis Morgan (0-31), Quereshi (1-70), with Thiru (1-37) and Ganesan (1-42) the pick of the unit.

Catholic got off to a bad start in the first over when Manoj Surendar was caught in the deep.

Mulholland and Morgan soon went, leaving the visitors on 32-3 but Lingham (20*) did well in dark conditions, before the rain arrived in the 26th over and the game had to be abandoned.

The seconds suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Rayne in their match.

Left-arm seamer David Bull (1-12) kept the Catholic scoring contained, before skipper Chris Barton (5-18) brought himself on and ripped through the line-up.

Extras was the only column with double digit figures as Catholic were bowled out for 42.

Defending a meagre score, Uday Kumar (1-25) got an early breakthrough, however opener Mark Sainsbury (23) and Muhammad Ali (18) completed the victory in the 10th over.

The thirds had their match abandoned against Navestock despite a solid start to the contest.

Catholic fielded first with some accurate bowling from Suhas Sawant (1-38), who took the first wicket thanks to Adrian Swain's catch, and Adam Tanveer (0-10).

Andy Symes made an unbeaten 71, having been dropped early in his innings while Vikas Sharma (0-32) and Sudhaker Ranganathan (1-36) contained the batsmen before Martin Riches (3-22) applied the handbrake and the final total of 143 seemed very achievable.

Riches (43) and Dave Hobbs (12) put on 63 for the first wicket, followed by Swain (24), moving the score towards the target but with seven overs left and only 29 needed, the rain returned and no further play was possible.

The fourths suffered defeat to Theydon Bois after a very slow start where they were reduced to 8-3 in four overs.

Youngsters Tariq Noori (21) and Venusharan Krishnakumar (13) steadied things, but wickets continued to fall and Venusharan was soon followed by Abbas Gulam.

Ragesh Rangaswamy top scored with 27 but the home team was finally all out for 122.

After tea, Ilford bowlers started well, but Theydon gradually built cautious partnerships and reached their target in 37 overs. Thiagarajan (1-15) was the pick of the bowlers.