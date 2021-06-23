Ilford Catholics enjoy mixed fortunes in latest fixtures

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2021

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic bats out against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford Catholics suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat to Great Waltham in their Division One clash.

Waltham started with lively pace at both ends, but Louis Morgan (18) and Ruhul Chowdhury (7) were up to the task, leaving and defending well.

Unfortunately wickets began to fall, starting with Salman Rana (15), and the middle order had no answer to the impressive Waltham skipper Fitzwater, bowling his 10 overs for an incredible 5-5.

Eventually Catholic slumped to 69 all out in the 34th over.

Rakesh Rameesh claimed both opening batsmen, while Majuran Thiru pulled off a spectacular caught and bowled to give Catholic a consolation bonus point before Waltham reached the target in the 21st over.

The seconds had more joy as they sealed an 86-run victory over Brookweald.

Opening Catholic bowlers Aravinth Ponnusamy (4-30) and Adam Tanveer (0-28) found their rhythm straight away but Brookweald skipper Gary Wolfe (46) and J Biggs (51) produced a solid partnership for the rest of the middle order to build upon.

The hosts ended their innings at 218-6 with Dinesh Kumar (2-54) being the only other wicket taker for Catholic.

Siva Venkatesan (47*) showed tremendous grit in reply but ran short of partners at the other end as Catholic were all out for 132.

A superb century from the in-form Martin Riches lead the thirds to an impressive victory against South Loughton.

Riches (109*) and Saurabh Penkar (29) put on 122 for the first wicket before Tariq Noori (53*) launched a blistering attack, taking the Catholic total to a creditable 216.

In reply, the South Loughton openers were restricted by some good accurate bowling from Naveed Aktar (2-32) and Vicky Phogat (0-27).

Two late dismissals from Tariq (2-10), another nine-over stint from Adrian Swain, five overs from Riches and a wicket for Venkat completed the innings.

The fourths sealed a five-wicket win over Basildon & Pitsea in their latest fixture.

Khalid Rashid (3-25) made the first breakthrough thanks to a brilliant catch at point by Jeevakan Kumar.

Venusharan Krishnakumar (2-20) and Hariharan Perumal Rajan (2-7) provided support as Basildon finished their innings on 100-7.

Catholics lost Sawant (6) and Mark Phillips (2) early, but J Kumar (25) and Ranganathan (36*) steadied the innings.

They lost Kumar and Rangaswamy (8) towards the end, but reached their target in the 29th over.